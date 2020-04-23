Kayaker saved from Lake Tahoe on Wednesday

Firefighters and police from South Lake Tahoe rescued a kayaker Wednesday afternoon.

People heard a man at South Lake Tahoe’s Regan Beach yelling for help about 2:30 p.m. and called authorities.

"Police and firefighters arrived within minutes of the 911 call, immediately setting out onto the water to rescue the victim." Fire Chief Clive Savacool said in a statement, "The high level of training and the technical rescue equipment made all the difference in the victim surviving."

The Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District helped pull the kayaker from the water and got him to Timber Cove, where paramedics took him to Barton Hospital in serious condition. The U.S. Coast Guard helped get the kayak out of the lake. The man is expected to survive.

However, authorities said it’s important that people who go onto the lake have floatation safety devices and also dress for water that is in the low 50s, which can quickly cause fatigue and hypothermia.

