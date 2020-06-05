KOLO 8 Community Town Hall: the issue of race

Racism is an issue our country has been facing for more than 400 years. The unjust actions between officers and unarmed Black people was discussed in our community.

An important discussion at the Washoe County Chambers on Friday that featured law enforcement and lawmakers.

"Given what is going on nationally, given the events of Minneapolis plus some of the other recent events to make sure those things don't happen here," said Eric Brown, Washoe County Manager.

Brown discussed facts that he wants to see eliminated. He cited that nationwide Black people are arrested and convicted at higher rates than White people.

"It's important that they conduct themselves in a manner that does not escalate the situation and that they at least know about that so that they don't unknowingly get in a situation that can cost them their life,” Said Brown.

This led into the discussion for more accountability within our law enforcement. Darin Balaam, Washoe County Sheriff said he is working to provide more transparency between his office and residents. He added that his office will address racial profiling when it occurs.

"When we have a bad actor within our ranks it takes just one action, that one George Floyd incident, to destroy everything the majority of us have built upon in our own communities, it is torn down," Balaam said.

In response to the community's input, Reno Police has released an updated use of policy. Starting June 5th, the policy prohibits the restriction of a person's airway, officers are required to intervene in excessive force, and they must provide a warning before using deadly force.

"We need to look at least and make sure that the community understands how we do it and that the community is assured that we are holding ourselves accountable," said Mac Venzon, Reno Police Deputy Chief.

It's clear that these conversations are critical, but what happens now is what will truly lead to the end of racial inequality.

