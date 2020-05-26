KFC tests a new chicken sandwich

(CNN/Gray News) – There’s a new entry in the chicken sandwich wars.

KFC is testing a new premium chicken sandwich in Orlando, Florida.

It’s called the KFC Chicken Sandwich, which could replace the fast-food chain’s Crispy Colonel sandwich.

KFC chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky said the brand-new sandwich is better in every way.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun. It's topped with pickles and spicy, or classic, mayonnaise. It costs $3.99 alone or $6.99 in a combo meal.

The chain is trying to gain ground in the competitive chicken sandwich market, going against Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s.

“We launched into this process that we believe now is going to be able to compete,” she told CNN Business. “The ‘Crispy Colonel’ has a lot of fans, but we knew we could do better and it wasn’t good enough for us.”

It's being tested at 15 Orlando locations over the next month.

If the trial run is successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.