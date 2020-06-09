Judge: Man held in Vegas protests bomb case a safety threat

A Las Vegas judge called an accused leader of a plot to spark violence during recent Las Vegas protests by firebombing an electric power substation a threat to public safety and refused to reduce his $1 million bail.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the judge on Tuesday termed evidence against Stephen Parshall “overwhelming,” and a prosecutor called Parshall an extreme danger to the community.

Parshall and co-defendants Andrew Lynam and William Loomis are due in federal court June 15 and local court June 17. They were arrested May 30 ahead of a protest of the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

