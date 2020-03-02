‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons, reports say

(Gray News) - "Judge Judy" Sheindlin's top-rated court show is coming to an end after 25 years on the air.

Judge Judy Sheindlin accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sheindlin appears on Monday's "Ellen," and she told the host in the previously recorded interview that the 2020-21 season will be the last, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show has been the top syndicated program on television for years and averaged more than 10 million viewers in 2019. THR reported Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres that once her current show ends, she plans to continue working.

"I'm not tired, so "Judy Justice" will be coming out a year later," she said.

Her current contract is with CBS Television Distribution, and she is the highest paid personality on TV at $47 million per year.

She said she could not yet reveal where fans will be able to watch "Judy Justice."

