Advertisement

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/AP)
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/AP) (GIM)
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns. But the judge also made clear his concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by opting out of a prepublication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs they publish.

The ruling clears the path for a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir, due out Tuesday, that paints an unflattering portrait of President Donald Trump's foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

Nonethless, Lamberth frowned upon the way Bolton went about publishing the book. Bolton took it “upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities” and perhaps caused irreparable harm to national security, Lamberth said.

But with 200,000 copies already distributed to booksellers across the country, attempting to block its release would be futile, the judge wrote.

“A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop,” Lamberth wrote. “With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.'

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCSD reminds families to update students’ immunizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school year starts in less than two months in Washoe County and school district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current.

VOD Recordings

WCSD Immunizations

Updated: 5 hours ago
School district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Juneteenth Celebration in Tahoe City

Updated: 11 hours ago
Close to 100 people lined the main road through Tahoe City Friday afternoon in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Latest News

News

RFD T-Shirt Fundraiser

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Reno Juneteenth Event

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Nevada delegation wants statue of late senator replaced

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Democrats say the statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada’s values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state.”

News

Thousands waiting on DETR face possible eviction

Updated: 14 hours ago
Many in Nevada waiting for DETR benefits face possible eviction when Gov. Sisolak's moratorium expires June 30, 2020.

News

San Francisco mountain lion may have killed zoo animals

Updated: 15 hours ago
The San Francisco Zoo says a local wild carnival apparently killed two wallaroos and a red kangaroo.