Joint effort to feed medical staff during COVID-19 crisi

The owners of Old Granite Street Eatery in Reno launched Feed Our Heroes about a month ago. They found out Rounds Bakery was doing a similar initiative with area surgeons and community members.

Now, more than 20 local restaurants have joined together to make sure our first responders are fed and shown much needed appreciation

"We started Feed our Heroes a couple of weeks ago and didn't know Dr. Lynch was starting Rounds for heroes at the same time,” Old Granite Street Eatery co-owner Kaya Stanley explains.

Dr. James Lynch is with Spine Nevada and unbeknownst to Old Granite Street Eatery, he was working with Anton Novak at Rounds Bakery providing breakfast and lunch to first responders.

"The first responders are in there daily dealing with tragedies...seeing their brethren fall, seeing their colleagues fall, they're seeing patients that could be neighbors fall...and this is just a little way of saying thank you,” Lynch said.

Novak adds, “I was an Air Force Pilot for 10 years and I’m not flying a combat mission over Afghanistan...I'm delivering food trays to healthcare workers, those on the very front line and I can think of no higher calling right now."

Feed Our Heroes and Rounds for Heroes have combined to increase their reach and impact. There are at least 20 drop off zones to area healthcare facilities in the Biggest Little City, Sparks, Carson City and more.

Dozens of business owners are jumping on board, as Stanley states, “We're just seeing all the restaurants get behind each other and help and we're sharing funds and the money we're raising we're sending out to all the other restaurants, we're not keeping it for ourselves.”

The topic of giving back -brings Lynch to tears, knowing the sacrifice these men and women make daily, “Seven days a week for six weeks at the very least, we'll provide you with breakfast, lunch and dinner to say thank you for your commitment.”

This initiative is quietly helping our hard hit restaurant industry, keeping employees on payroll to boost the economy. Food, compassion and assistance…truly goes a very long way.

Your donations can keep this mission going. 20 dollars feeds two ICU nurses, 150 dollars feeds an entire ICU.

This Saturday, April 18th, local musician Eric H. Andersen will be performing live at Rue Bourbon for a benefit concert to raise funds. You can tune in via Facebook live, it lasts from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

