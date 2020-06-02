'Joining Forces' DUI event takes 19 DUI suspects off the road

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office joined the Reno and Sparks Police Department's along with the Nevada Highway Patrol for a campaign focused that focused on increasing traffic safety by reducing DUIs.

The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

WSCO says 19 DUI suspects were taken off the streets by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies participating in a Nevada Department of Public Safety 'Joining Forces' DUI event.

The total number of arrests, citations, assists, and warnings by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies during this event was 221,

19 DUI arrests

1 DUI assist

19 Field Sobriety Tests conducted/driver passed, 3 outstanding fugitive arrests, 33 speeding violations

15 distracted driving

1 seat belt violation

3 running a red light

26 motor vehicle registration violations

13 driver's license related violations

24 vehicle equipment violations

1 child seat violation

4 no insurance violations

1 failure to yield

3 drowsy/fatigued driving violations

5 unrelated arrests

24 all other citations

26 warnings

Authorities say although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.

WCSO says that Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of DUI, distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and pedestrian safety.

The Sheriff’s Office participation in these Joining Forces campaigns are made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

