Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to food charity

Jeff Bezos is lending a helping hand.

The CEO of Amazon announced he is donating $100 million to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are going to Feeding America, which doles money to food banks across the U.S.

This is the biggest single donation the non-profit has ever received.

Feeding America released a statement saying Bezos' gift will allow the group to provide food to millions.

Despite the act of generosity, Bezos is drawing criticism from some who say he hasn't been protecting his own workers well enough from the coronavirus.