Hoff Peace Officer Memorial canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

A memorial to honor Nevada's fallen peace officers has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Board of Directors made the announcement Monday, March 23, 2020.

The ceremony was scheduled for May 8, 2020 in Idlewild Park.

In a statement, the board said:

For the first time since 1988, there will not be a memorial ceremony honoring Nevada’s fallen peace officers.

This decision is to ensure the health and well-being of the community and our first responders.

The James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial will return on Friday, May 7, 2021.

To donate to the memorial, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

