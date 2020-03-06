Iowa man recreates a piece of Nevada history

The "Lyon, "Virginia & Truckee Railroad locomotive number one, was the first engine on that fabled short line,

Built in 1869 in San Francisco, brought in pieces to Carson City and assembled there it was the first to haul freight up to the Comstock, returning with silver from the mines.

Its working life was short, replaced after a few years by more powerful engines, it was obsolete and sidelined ten years after it was built. Sometime in the 1890s it was scrapped, since then existing only in a handful of photos, plans and retelling of the legend it helped launch.

This week though, it -- or at least its spitting image -- returned to Carson City's Nevada State Railroad Museum, where several of the locomotives that followed it are kept.

It's the product of a decades old dream and effort headed by one man, Stan Gentry, who 30 years ago decided to build a locomotive.

Gentry was then living half a continent away in Clear Lake, Iowa, but having grown up at Topaz Lake, he chose the "Lyon" for his project.

Did friends question his sanity?

"Yeah, you get a lot of that, but some days you just stand up straight and say 'Well when you're eclectic and eccentric these are things you do, you know.’ "

And slowly with his own funds and effort, joined with others it began taking shape.

Back here in Nevada, people at the railroad museum were skeptical when they first heard -- about 10 years ago -- what he was up to.

"We didn't think this would really be a possibility because things like this just don't happen," says Museum Director Dan Thielen.

But checking the quality of his research and work, any doubts long ago, gave way to anticipation.

"And then when you finally see it loaded on a truck and the pictures start coming, you realize these guys are serious it's going to be here and it's going to be a great addition to our collection."

As it stands, it's close to a bolt-by-bolt recreation of the long lost real thing with a few differences. Modern steel has replaced cast iron and that's a modern boiler lurking inside.

The tender is still back in Iowa. There's a cab to be built, headlight and other pieces to be mounted.

It is to be clear a replica, not to be confused with the historic pieces it is now joining in the museum's shop, but it will play an important role in their preservation.

On occasion, the museum brings the old engines out to pull passengers around its tracks, risking wear and tear. The Lyon will take on that role, its modern construction better able to do the job for the years--even the centuries to come.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

