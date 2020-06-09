Introducing Northern Nevada's newest law enforcement officers

It's been a day to remember for the region's newest law enforcement officers who went into the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy a few months ago as recruits and are walking out ready to serve and protect.

"Everyone has a goal and this one ended up being the one I never ended up giving up on," said Deputy Rachael Diehl, one of the newest members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

This isn't just the latest graduating class. This one is known as the Legacy Academy since 6 of the 34 graduates are second generation law enforcement. All are entering the profession while our nation is in crisis.

"What does one say to 34 men and women who are embarking on their law enforcement career amidst a worldwide pandemic?" asked Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, who was the keynote speaker. "What do you say amidst that pandemic, there are 4 officers in another jurisdiction whose actions or lack thereof take the life of a man who's pleading that he can't breathe? What do you say when in ensuing days after that incident, peaceful protests are held throughout the nation but then extreme violence erupts in the downtown region in one of the cities where the 34 men and women you are speaking to will work?"

But during these tumultuous times, these new officers say they remain optimistic and are grounded by their faith in their profession and dedication to the community.

"We walked into this as human beings. We put on a badge, we took an oath and we're out there to serve our community. But remembering that we ourselves are a part of the community. We are just as part of the community as those who need our services," said Officer Richard Jager, one of the newest members of the Reno Police Department.

Because of COVID-19, the ceremony at the Regional Public Safety Training Center was small. The event was streamed live so that family members could watch.

