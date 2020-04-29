Interpreters open up the COVID 19 pandemic to deaf community

During Governor Sisolak's press conferences, you can't miss the woman interpreting for the deaf in the corner of the screen.

What you don't see is a partner helping in the important, but sometimes stressful process.

These are unprecedented times for everyone, including the interpreters who know the information is crucial to everyone.

"What I do is not for me,” says Kalen Beck, a sign language interpreter and mentor of the state of Nevada. “What I do is make sure the access is the best I can provide for the deaf and hard of hearing. So that they can make informed choices," she says.

The women are part of a team created by Nevada's Legislature in 2017 to help translate not only press conferences, but legislative sessions, or other public hearings.

This isn't just American Sign Language--another language other than English, the interpreters are also taking English and interpreting for the deaf community.

"And learning the language and interacting with deaf people, that I decided, this is what I wanted to do,” says Kim Johnson, another sign language interpreter and mentor with the state of Nevada.

Neither Beck nor Johnson gets much feedback from the deaf community about their work during these times.

But their supervisor does. Jenn Montoya says it has all been positive.

“Really, they are thrilled to see an interpreter on T.V,” says Montoya, the supervisor of Communication Access Services with the state. “They have access. They really want to see this continue into the future. When the coronavirus is over, we still want this to happen again. We want to see interpreters there,” she says.

The team will be on call at all times until the emergency declaration is rescinded by the governor.

Until that time they will continue to perform an invaluable service during the COVID pandemic, where the virus discriminates against no one.

