Initial Nevada unemployment claims down 26 percent

Initial unemployment claims are down 26 percent, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Friday.

There were 58,641 regular initial claims for the week ending April 11, down 20,644 claims from the previous week’s total of 79,285.

DETR reported this is the lowest weekly total since the COVID-19 related business shutdowns began, but it still six times higher than Nevada’s previous high.

There have been 330,174 initial claims filed in 2020 through April 11, more than any previous year in state history.

Continued claims increased to 189,007 in the week, up by 57,886 from the prior week.

DETR reported Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims to covered employment, was 13.8 percent in the week, up from 9.6 percent a week ago. This is the highest insured unemployment rate in state history.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online can file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Northern UI Call Center: 775-684-0350; Southern UI Call Center: 702-486-0350; rural areas and out-of-state: 888-890-8211.

