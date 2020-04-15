Indiana man waiting for stimulus check finds millions

One Indiana firefighter was shocked when he saw his bank balance after receiving his federal stimulus money.

"I went to the ATM at the family express and once I withdraw $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance that was still left in my account," said Firefighter Charles Calvin. "Apparently, my account had $8.2 million in it. I'm like what in the world is going on here?"

"He come over and said 'you ain't going to believe this' and I said 'come on, let's go.' we went back up to the same spot and it pulled out $8.2 million," said Fire Capt. Samuel Vargas.

He was supposed to receive $1,700. Calvin tried the a-ATM again.

Charles /firefighter:

"I ran the card again, and again $8.2 million," said Calvin. "I said man, something is up with this."

Calvin called his bank. They didn't see that amount in his checking account anymore. But did note that his $1,700 stimulus payment was deposited.

Making this volunteer firefighter wonder, if there was some sort of fluke and tax payers are receiving way more or less than they should.

"Of course it makes you pause and think what is going on if there is some kind of clerical error or what have you, they should be on top of it," said Calvin. "It kind of sucks you go from being a millionaire on paper one second then back to being broke again, but I guess once you're poor you ain't got nowhere else to go but up."

The Treasury Department is direct depositing stimulus money into the accounts of many Americans.

Most people who are eligible should have their money within two weeks.