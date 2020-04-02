India Kabab and Curry serving up free lunch amid Coronavirus strain

A Midtown restaurant is doing something almost too good to be true, serving up 100 free lunches daily for anyone in need.

Over the last 12 years, India Kabab and Curry Restaurant has become a local favorite on Virginia Street. Despite the massive construction project hampering Midtown businesses, they've still found a way to offer a fresh, free meal.

"Over the last 12 years, the community has taken care of me," said Bishan Singh, owner of India Kabab and Curry. "Now I need to take care of the community."

Simply show up to the side door between 12 and 3 and they'll present you a to-go container. At this point, they don't have a set date to stop offering this generous deal.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020