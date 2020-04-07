Incline Village residents unite through howling amid COVID-19

People are finding ways to unite amid COVID-19. Residents in Incline Village are banding together to show solidarity by howling.

Since late March people have been howling every night and organizers said there’s a special meaning behind it.

Incline Village resident Rachael Wright took to social media after seeing other communities doing something similar.

“I really like the idea how Incline is here in the mountains and we have some canyons and valleys on the water and I wanted to hear our village howling through the woods," Wright said.

Shari Moorhouse helped Wright organize the nightly howls.

“The first night especially, I felt very silly, that I was doing it by myself and that no one else would participate,” said Moorhouse.

Wright and Moorhouse said a lot of people have caught on to the local trend.

"I think everyone is looking for something that, can make them feel closer to people, and plus it just feels good to howl,” said Wright.

The two said its more than just solidarity, but showing support to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

Moorhouse said, "Thank all the first responders, all the healthcare workers, all the essential people that are out there putting their lives on the line to feed us, and to make sure that we are safe."

Organizers said the nightly howls will continue until life goes back to normal.

If you want to participate you can join the howl every night at 8 p.m.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020