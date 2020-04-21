Incline Village Independence Day fireworks show officially canceled

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Firework Coalition has officially canceled the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

The annual fireworks display brings thousands of visitors to the north shore for the Independence Day holiday weekend. This year, with local and state restrictions requiring social distancing to fight COVID-19, the coalition had to make the difficult decision.

“The display takes months of planning and safety checks,” said Andy Chapman, President & CEO of IVCBVB. “Planning for an event of this size and scope requires months of planning. Without the certainty that the event will be allowed by the state come July, we owe it to our board, donors, and residents to be cautious during this time.”

The coalition says the community could hold smaller events this year for residents and visitors alike to celebrate the holiday.

