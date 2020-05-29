In-person places of worship now open under Nevada's phase 2 plan

In-person places of worship can open under Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery phase two plan, but only to limited attendance.

But some churches aren’t jumping into having in-person services.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Downtown Reno near Wingfield Park will continue to hold virtual services. Church leaders say it’s for the safety of its more than 1,200 parishioners. The leaders say they won't reconsider reopening plans until early July.

Another church that will hold a virtual service for at least another week, is the Reno Christian Fellowship in south Reno.

Senior Pastor Brent Brooks says it could have happened this week, but there was no communication from the Governor's office in a reasonable time to make it happen. As the guidance for reopening safely didn't drop until Thursday evening, Brooks says they need more time to make sure they are following the safety guidelines.

"We are trying to do everything properly and get everything in a row,” said Brooks. This has been a consistent pattern for the Governor. He did it to the restaurants, he announced it at Thursday at 4 p.m., I think you can open up on Saturday. It was a disaster that first weekend. I have several restaurants that I patronize, and they have my email and they sent me an apology for the fact that they were not able to comply properly, they didn't have time."

The Reno Christian Fellowship will hold in-person services next Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The safety guidelines state no more than 50 people allowed are allowed, face coverings are recommended, temperatures must be checked at the door and more.

Temple Sinai leaders in Reno says they will continue to hold virtual services due to safety concerns and won’t reconsider reopening plans until August 2020.

