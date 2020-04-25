In coronavirus era, Vegas funeral providers do best they can

Funeral traditions usually get mourners through anguish. Memorial services, viewing the body, flowers, comforting words, tears and hugs can help bring closure.

(Image Source: Public Domain Pictures / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

But social distancing rules invoked to stem the spread of the coronavirus have made memorials and burials a challenge for families and funeral directors.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that funeral homes have adjusted to Nevada's governor's rules against gatherings of more than 10 people by limiting in-person viewings, sanitizing viewing rooms and livestreaming services. It's not normal, one funeral director says, not to have family around to say goodbye.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.)