Idaho driver thrown from vehicle on I-80 and dies

A Nampa, Idaho, man died Wednesday when he was ejected from the car he was driving about 5 miles west of Wells on Interstate 80.

Matthew Thomas Hawkes, 37, was taken from the scene for medical treatment and died a short time later, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Hawkes was driving a red 2019 Nissan Kicks hatchback east on Interstate 80 about 7:50 a.m. when the crash happened, the NHP said. The Nissan drifted off the north side of the road into the center median when Hawkes overcorrected to the right and the car overturned.

Hawkes was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, the NHP said. There were no passengers in the car.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

