IRS launches tool to help non-filers register for Economic Income Payments

The IRS has launched a new tool at IRS.gov to help people who do not normally file tax returns to register for the federal Economic Impact Payments.

The site is targeted at those with too little annual income who usually do not have to file tax returns.

Anyone who filed a tax return for 2019 or 2020 will receive the payments automatically. Anyone who receives Social Security retirement, disability benefits, or Railroad Retirement benefits will also automatically receive the payments.

You can find more information at IRS.gov.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020