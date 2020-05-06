IRS: You can’t keep stimulus money sent to a family member who died

The Internal Revenue Service wants stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died to be returned.

The IRS said stimulus checks sent to those who died must be returned to the U.S. Treasury. (Source: CNN)

The IRS used tax returns from the past two years to determine eligibility for those payments, but some of the recipients died between filing their taxes and receiving the stimulus money.

It was previously thought surviving family members may be able to keep the funds, but the IRS is now saying it must be sent back.

If you received a check intended for a loved one who is deceased, you have to mail it back to the U.S. Treasury. Money received through direct deposit can be sent back by check or money order.

Married couples who received a joint stimulus payment only have to send back the portion intended for the person who is no longer alive.

People in jail also have to return any stimulus money they have received.

The IRS has more information regarding eligibility on its website.

