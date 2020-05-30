Hundreds march, arrests made in Vegas George Floyd protest

A Las Vegas Strip protest involving hundreds of people in memory of a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer erupted into sporadic clashes with police beneath neon casino marquees and at least 31 arrests.

Police officers move back people Friday, May 29, 2020, as they march on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, while protesting the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Police reported two police officers with minor injuries and one police vehicle vandalized by graffiti.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to protesters. Some in the crowd chanted “I Can’t Breathe” and “No justice, no peace!” as they invoked the memory of George Floyd. He died Monday after pleading for air while a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

