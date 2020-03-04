Humboldt sheriff announces child pornography arrest

Following a three-month investigation, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Francois Etienne Clement, 56, on Wednesday on charges he used a minor to produce pornography.

The sheriff’s office arrested Clement on Dec. 17 on allegations of child abuse and lewdness with a child younger than 16. He was released on $50,000 bail and the investigation continued.

Investigators got search warrants the sheriff’s office said turned up child pornography.

Clement was arrested Wednesday without incident and is being held on $750,000 bail.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

