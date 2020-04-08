Humboldt County COVID-19 Updates: 11 positive cases

APRIL 4, 5:10 P.M. Humboldt County has learned of two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 11.

Both are close contacts with previously identified cases and both are self-isolating at home.

One is a man in his 50s and the other is a woman in her 20s.

Of the previous nine cases, four remain hospitalized and five are self-isolating at home.

APRIL 3, 4:55 P.M. There are two new COVID-19 cases in Winnemucca, bringing Humboldt County’s total to nine.

The two cases are a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s. Both are close contacts of previously reported cases and both are self-isolating at home.

Of the seven previously reported cases, four have been hospitalized and three are self-isolating at home.

APRIL 1, 7:35 P.M. Humboldt County reported two more COVID-19 cases in Winnemucca. Humboldt County has seven cases now.

Both are close contacts of previously known cases, Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham, a physician, reported. One is a woman in her 60s. The other is a man in his 70s.

MARCH 20, 10:30 A.M. Humboldt County reports two more COVID-19 cases in Winnemucca. Humboldt County now has three cases.

Both patients were tested last week after showing symptoms and the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health confirmed the positive tests Saturday night.

MARCH 27, 12:30 P.M. Elko County is reporting a third positive case of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the county manager, the patient is stable and self-isolating at home.

The county manager said the two cases reported last Thursday are stable. They continue to be self-isolated and are being monitored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

