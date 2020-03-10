Hug High student named Nevada Youth of the Year

A local high school student has earned a major honor from the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Destiny Zepeda has been named the Nevada Youth of the Year.

She beat out four other finalists for the award, which is given out in recognition of her Leadership, Community Service and Academic Excellence.

The senior at Hug High School is a multi-sport athlete and a member of the National Honors Society.

She will serve as a Boys and Girls spokesperson across the state and will go on to contend for the Regional Youth of the year title and ultimately the National Award.

