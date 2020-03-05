Huffaker Elementary closed Friday due to flu-like cases

Huffaker Elementary School will be closed Friday, March 6, due to an increased number of students with influenza-type symptoms, the Washoe County School District said Thursday.

The closure is under an abundance of caution, the school district said. The school is near Bartley Ranch Regional Park in southwest Reno.

The Washoe County District Health Department requested the closure.

“We are working with the health district to gather more information and guidance and will communicate with our Huffaker families and staff as soon as we have more information,” the school district said in a statement to the school families.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

