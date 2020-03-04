How to rid surfaces of COVID 19

Coronaviruses, including the COVID-19, have an envelope which protects the virus' lifecycle. If you penetrate the envelope, you prevent the virus from replicating itself.

Jeffrey Brasel is with environmental health with the Washoe County Health District. He says while we don't know everything about COVID-19, we are slowly getting there.

“We are learning a lot about COVID-19 right now,” says Brasel. “We don't know everything about it which would include the time it obviously will be communicable on surfaces.”

Brasel says before buying a disinfectant to clean surfaces around your home, especially as it applies to COVID-19, you have to read the back of the labels.

Brasel is looking for claims that say, "kills 99% of all germs."

Because the products are regulated by the EPA such claims have to be proven, and those germs include coronaviruses.

Ingredients include names like Sodium Hypochlorite or Quarternary Ammonium which will deactivate the virus envelope.

While you could spend a lot of money on cleaning products, the least expensive method is a chlorine bleach-water solution.

One half cup of bleach to a gallon of water. Brasel says any more bleach is too caustic and unnecessary. In this case more is not more.

He says spray down the surface and depending upon the directions, the formula can be wiped up with a paper towel after several minutes. Don't continue to use the towel, dispose of it and grab another sheet.

In closed areas you might want to wear a mask. He recommends using gloves.

These tips are reserved for disinfecting after cleaning a surface with soap and water.

Experts say you need to disinfect if you believe the surface has been contaminated.

Download the list of approved products here.

