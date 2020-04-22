House fire put out in Kings Beach

5:05 p.m. update: A fire at a Kings Beach home is out after causing heavy smoke and fire damage to the first and second floors, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District reported.

The fire at 204 Park Lane reported about 2:38 p.m. The first engine on scene reported seeing heavy fire on the first floor.

Crews responded from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Incline Village fire response and Northstar Fire Company.

The residents were home at the time.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said residents to make sure they have a working smoke alarm and having a meeting escape plan. This is also the time of the year to begin clearing defensible space.

Original story: The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports a house fire on Park Lane in Kings Beach in which several agencies are battling.

The sheriff’s office said one lane is open on California 28.

