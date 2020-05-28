Hours away from Phase 2

When you go back to your gym be aware they will be capped at 50 percent capacity according to fire code regulations, equipment must be six feet apart, you will be asked to leave six feet between yourself and others, and locker rooms will be closed except for the restrooms.

CrossFit Ambrose owner Sabrina Blajos is preparing to welcome back customers at her 475 E. Greg Street #107 Sparks location on Friday May 29. Photo by Noah Bond/KOLO.

Many business owners like Sabrina Blajos are hard at work putting the last touched in place in preparation for reopening Friday May 29.

She owns and operates a CrossFit gym at 475 East Greg Street Unit 107 in Sparks called CrossFit Ambrose.

The shut down has been especially hard on her because her grand opening was only three days before she had to close.

She says a group of 12 people is coming in on the reopening day at 7:00 a.m., but with the new restrictions in place they will not transition from station to station like before.

"You can't just be roaming. They can't be at their own free will. Like they normally would at the gym. Whether it's a traditional gym or a CrossFit Gym," said CrossFit Ambrose Owner, Sabrina Blajos.

