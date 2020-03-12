Home cleaning and disinfecting tips amid coronavirus concerns

Disinfecting and cleaning your home are practices that everyone should follow regularly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or any other illness. MaidPro Reno uses a 49 point checklist to clean homes.

"And that checklist covers things that are high point touch items in the home, doorknobs, light switches, cabinets, appliances, faucets," Greg McCartney, the owner, said.

McCartney said places that are high touch like door knobs, faucets and cabinets should be paid extra close attention to.

Andrea Jones, an employee, warned against cross contamination when cleaning.

"You don't want to bring what's in the bathroom out into the rest of the house so we make sure that with each room we change our gloves out so that we don't cross contaminate each room," she said.

