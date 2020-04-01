Hobey's Casino managing to keep community, and staff, satisfied

While COVID-19 has shut down Nevada's gaming industry, Hobey's Casino in Sun Valley has managed to keep its staff intact and keep bringing in some business.

The local staple, around since 1990, is offering curbside pickup from its coffee shop. They've also found enough roles to fill to keep the entire staff working.

"They've taken care of us for the last 30 years," said Michael Mandas, a casino executive at Hobey's."It's important to make sure they're taken care of."

"They know we're here for them," marketing director Ray Simon said of the Northern Nevada community. "We're glad they're here for us."

