RPD searching for hit-and-run vehicle

Reno Police are looking for the suspect that hit-and-ran a man in the Savemart parking lot.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020 RPD responded to a 50-year-old man getting hit by a truck in the Savemart parking lot off Keystone Avenue.

The man was walking through the parking lot when a white GMC pick-up came around the corner and hit him, then left.

Police say he had minor injuries and was checked out by Remsa and released.

If you have any information call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2121 or secret witness at 322-4900.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020