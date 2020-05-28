Hiker with broken ankle rescued in west Reno

A hiker with a broken ankle was rescued Thursday afternoon in western Reno, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Volunteers with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Specialized Vehicle Unit and its HASTY team helped guide medics to the injured hiker on the Steamboat Ditch Trail.

The Reno Fire Department, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue and the Regional Emergency Medical Services Administration also took part in the rescue.

The sheriff’s office reminds hikers to carry extra water and snacks in hot weather.

