The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in the hills off Jack Wright Pass, west of Wellington.

A hiker discovered the body on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 around 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The DCSO Investigation Division is working to positively identify the body and determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.

