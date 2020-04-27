High-speed chase ends in Churchill County

One man is in custody after a high-speed chase early this morning.

On Monday, April 27, 2020 around 4:37 a.m., Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed vehicle chase that was entering their county.

Authorities say the chase originated in Mineral County when a Mineral County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white Toyota pick-up truck driven by 40-year-old Jeffery Bergquist, after confirming that it was stolen out of California.

The Walker River Tribal Police allegedly deployed a spike strip, prior to entering Churchill County and were successful in deflating one tire. Despite the deflated tire, the chase continued at high speeds.

Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Fallon Police Department attempted to stop the truck by setting up spike strips at two separate locations and deflated two more of the Bergquist's tires.

While his vehicle slowed down deputies say Bergquist continued to ignore all visual and audible indicators to stop. The chase continued through the city and back into the county, until the Bergquist crashed the truck into a cement barrier and was taken into custody.

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office said Bergquist is being charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Failure to Yield, and Terroristic Threats after yelling that he had a bomb.

Officials say there weren't any injuries to the public or law enforcement that were reported.

