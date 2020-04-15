Henderson man killed in crash south of Wells

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Henderson man died following a crash in Elko County.
It happened April 9, 2020 just before 6 a.m. about 50 miles south of Wells.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Matthew Conyers was driving a Chevrolet Sonic sedan southbound on US-93 toward Ely when he drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor that was towing an enclosed semi-trailer.
Conyers' car came to rest on the southbound shoulder. The tractor drove off the northbound shoulder and rolled.
NHP said several minutes after the crash, another tractor towing an enclosed semi-trailer traveling northbound hit debris from the crash and drove off the road.
Conyers was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man riding with Conyers was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
