Henderson man killed in crash south of Wells

A Henderson man died following a crash in Elko County.

It happened April 9, 2020 just before 6 a.m. about 50 miles south of Wells.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Matthew Conyers was driving a Chevrolet Sonic sedan southbound on US-93 toward Ely when he drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor that was towing an enclosed semi-trailer.

Conyers' car came to rest on the southbound shoulder. The tractor drove off the northbound shoulder and rolled.

NHP said several minutes after the crash, another tractor towing an enclosed semi-trailer traveling northbound hit debris from the crash and drove off the road.

Conyers was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man riding with Conyers was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

