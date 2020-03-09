Health District: "No local transmission of COVID-19"

Washoe County health officials updated the community Monday, March 9, 2020 after confirming a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our area.

Kevin Dick with the Washoe County Health District said the patient is a 32-year-old man and had traveled to Santa Clara County, an area experiencing a number of COVID-19 cases. Health officials became aware of this second case late Saturday, March 7.

The district said they have identified family members who have had close contact with the patient, and those family members are in self-isolation for the 14-day incubation period. The health district said those family members have tested negative for COVID-19, but if they begin to show symptoms, they will be tested again.

The district is not releasing information in regards to the patient's place of employment, but said they are working with coworkers for any potential exposure.

Dick said there is no timeline for results of the presumptive positive cases in Washoe County, which have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. He said results will be released as soon as they are available.

The health district said there has been no local transmission of COVID-19 in our community, and prevention starts with those close to the people who have tested positive.

“Family members that are in households with the Covid-19 cases, they are still in that 14 day quarantine period," Dick explained. "We will continue to monitor them to make sure they don’t develop symptoms or if they do that we take appropriate actions with continued isolation until they recover.”

Dick urged anyone in the community with symptoms of concern, to not go to the emergency room, but instead to contact the health district at 775-328-2427. Health officials said drive-thru testing is available for patients who are determined to be of high priority. The drive-thru testing involves collecting samples in an outdoor area to minimize the risk of exposure.

As for the rush to buy supplies, Dick cautioned the community to maintain an adequate supply of food, but to not stockpile items, such as bottled water. The health district said they don't expect any disruption to the drinking water supply.

The health district has made several funding requests to help in the response to COVID-19 including $190,000 for medical staffing and supplies. That money, if approved, would come from the state's Public Health Preparedness Program.

When asked about social gatherings, Dick advised the community to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including avoiding crowds, and possibly reconsidering travel plans, especially for the older population.

Dick said there are still many unknowns about COVID-19. "We are building a plane while flying it," he said. "We've got it in the air, but we're working on how to improve things."

