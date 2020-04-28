Head of DETR leaving, Gov. Sisolak announces interim replacement

A shakeup at the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The head of DETR, Tiffany Tyler-Garner is leaving. Governor Steve Sisolak announced her interim replacement Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Heather Korbulic, the former executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, has been appointed as Interim Director of DETR.

“Heather will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in coordinated project management and strategic problem-solving to the Department,” Gov. Sisolak said. “I am confident that Heather’s dynamic leadership will help strengthen our workforce-driven employment agency and increase the State’s ability to assist Nevadans during this unprecedented time. “

Korbulic has served as the executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange since 2016. She will continue to serve in an advisory role, the governor's office said.

Korbulic also spend eight years with the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the State of Nevada's Long Term Care Ombudsman.

“I want to thank Dr. Tyler-Garner for her service and dedication to the residents of Nevada during her time at DETR,” said Gov. Sisolak. “On behalf of the State of Nevada, we wish her nothing but success as she pursues new opportunities. I have no doubt her leadership abilities and commitment to our communities will continue to positively impact Nevadans well into the future."

