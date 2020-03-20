Hawaii family on vacation in Reno-Tahoe faces business closures

A Hawaii family on vacation in the Reno-Tahoe area has faced some challenges after the closure of non-essential businesses mandated by Governor Steve Sisolak this week.

The family arrived last Thursday for their annual vacation to Nevada, but now they have to leave their Tahoe resort amid coronavirus concerns.

Mia Hasuike said it has been one closure after another in the last few days. "I mean its stressful, as things change so quickly, you're like oh they're shutting down the restaurants, so we can’t eat out, then they are shutting down the ski resort so I guess we are not going to ski, then their like oh, they're shutting down all the stores so we can’t shop."

She said they were given almost a 48 hour notice to leave the resort. The family was supposed to stay at the Holiday Inn Club Vacations until Monday, return to Reno, and stay at the Grand Sierra Resort before their flight back to Hawaii on Tuesday.

Hasuike said, “I mean they just feel under pressure, I think you know to get everybody out, I mean it's not really their fault, but it really does put us in a bind."

She said they’re lucky to make arrangements to stay with family friends just over the state line in California instead of the airport.

She said doesn't know what other people on vacation are planning since they most likely have no where else to stay.

"Hopefully some of the leaders are able to address these little things that you don't think about when they make big changes."

Holiday Inn Club Vacations sent KOLO 8 this statement:

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our valued owners, guests and team members. The latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state authorities including Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, led us to the decision to close our Nevada resorts. We regret any inconveniences to travelers and are working with our guests and owners to provide refunds for their cancellations. We continue to be dedicated to our resort communities by taking the necessary precautions to adhere to local public health directives and initiatives.”

The family is working on getting an earlier flight out of the Reno-Tahoe airport as soon as possible.

