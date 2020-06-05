Have a Heart: Meet Ethan

Ethan is a bright, confident and handsome young man. To describe Ethan as outgoing would be an understatement. Ethan is very friendly and interacts easily with others. He has a great sense of humor and appreciates this quality in others. Ethan enjoys sports and exhibits natural athletic ability. Presently in the 7th grade, Ethan will benefit from a family who is able to provide consistent structure and follow-through related to academics. Ethan has developed strong attachments to his current foster parents, and an ideal family should provide an unconditional, loving environment wherein Ethan may build relationships at his own pace. Ethan is open to families with one parent or two.

