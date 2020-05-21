Harris announces he'll stay in NBA Draft

The Wolf Pack men's basketball team will be without its star player next season.

Junior guard Jalen Harris announced Thursday his intention to stay in this year's NBA Draft.

The move means he plans to forgo his final year of eligibility.

In a post on Twitter Harris thanked the city of Reno and the fans at Nevada for helping him grow on and off the court.

Harris earned All-Mountain West First-Team honors in his only eligible season at Nevada. The guard led the Pack in nearly every statistical category including scoring at 21.6 points per game.

In a Zoom call last week Nevada Head Coach Steve Alford said he advises his players to stay in the NBA Draft if they are projected to receive a guaranteed contract. Alford and his staff estimate picks 1-45 warrant a guaranteed NBA contract.

This year's NBA Draft is scheduled to take place June 25.

