Hands of Hope opens its doors to hungry, needy families

Going hungry is something nobody wants. During the COVID-19 pandemic it has been a concern for a number of locals.

Then Hands of Hope showed up. The local food bank is keeping pantries stocked and refrigerators stuffed.

For roughly ten years the warehouse off of Valley Road has been opening its doors every Saturday.

For just $10 shoppers can pick up a cart and fill it with whatever is on the shelves.

"When people find out they need to come here they know someone is going to be there for them," said Jeff Bates, the lead truck driver for Hands of Hope.

When Esther Alo-Maessen and her family opened the food bank they know they would make a difference to an average of 150 families each weekend.

"As a single mom I really don't want to hear my son say 'Mom, I'm hungry,'" Alo-Maessen said.

Now because of her generosity other parents and their children won't have to have that conversation.

"I just lost my loved one and losing my partner means I lost a second income," said Deborah Echoles, a shopper at the area food bank.

Echoles is especially grateful for Hands of Hope. She's able to stop by and pick out what she wants to feed her and her children - the same food she can find at our area grocery stores.

"Having little things makes being locked in makes it a little bit more able to bare," she said.

Pam Butters is just one volunteer whose literal hands of hope lifts the weight of a large grocery bill off of customers' shoulders.

"We don't just hand them a box and say 'oh you poor people, you must need this.' No no no no. We want to see them just feel good about coming here," Butters said.

The $10 from each shopper helps fuel Bates' truck and pay the electricity bills.

"You get to open your soul out a little bit more (when you work here)," Bates said.."We have some volunteers that are blind and they'll sit at the tables and they'll help keep it stocked."

Whether it's a family in need, or someone bringing food to those who can't get out of the house, Hands of Hope is making this difficult time as easy as possible.

If you'd like to make a donation you can visit the warehouse at 2360 Valley Road in Reno.

For more information, call the owners:

Esther: (775) 772-3301

Helen: (775) 686-4212

