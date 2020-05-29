Gyms are back open on this first day of phase two.

Eagle Fitness gym members in Sparks returned May 29, 2020 the first day fitness facilities were allowed to reopen during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Eagle Fitness in Sparks opened its doors at 8:00 a.m.

Larger gyms are capped at 50 percent occupancy per the fire code and members are required to stay six feet apart.

The manager at Eagle Fitness says some of the machines are shut down to encourage this.

Also, group fitness classes must be limited to allow for 6 feet of social distancing.

"We definitely increased the cleaning. The front desk staff is going around probably 100 percent more than they were and we have disposable cleaning rags members can use before and after they use machines," said Eagle Fitness Manager, Raquel Rehman.

Don't pack a towel when you go back to your gym because all the showers, saunas, and other communal facilities remain closed.

