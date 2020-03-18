Gun and ammo sales spike amid coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases in Washoe County continue to rise, so has the amount of gun and ammunition sales at Maccabee Arms Ltd. in Reno.

"Every time we have an emergency or something bad happens, unfortunately our business gets busy and so since last Thursday we've seen a big spike in business probably the biggest one we've seen in three and a half years," Sharon Oren, the owner, said.

He said he is seeing a spike in first-time buyers. Customers are telling him they're worried about the outbreak.

"When there is an unrest they're afraid that the ones who have none are going to come after the ones who have some and they want to be able to protect themselves.," he said.

The state of Nevada's background check system has been down since March 12. Oren said now he has a pile up of background checks waiting to be processed.

"So they can't even pick up their firearms the same day and defend themselves and their loved ones and their property which is kind of troubling," he said.

Oren also said at this point, they are nearly sold out of everything.

"We are nearly clean out of ammunition right now everything you see is what we have, our storage is empty, our back warehouse is empty," he said.

All non-essential businesses have been ordered to close by Governor Steve Sisolak. Oren considers his store to be essential and is staying open.

"What's more essential than being able to defend yourself, your loved ones and your property?" he said.

