Group to try to recall Las Vegas Mayor after virus comments

A Nevada group has formed to try to recall the mayor of Las Vegas, who drew condemnation from elected officials and others with her push to reopen casinos and suggestion that her city could serve as a test case to measure the impact of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Las Vegas released a letter Wednesday confirming it received a notice of intent from The Committee to Recall Carolyn G. Goodman to circulate a petition and try to have the politically independent mayor removed from office.

An emailed message seeking comment from the mayor was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)