Grim Reaper visits Florida open beaches

A Florida man is not happy with his Governor's decision to reopen beaches. He has hit the sand to protest, but he isn't wearing a bathing suit.

Residents and tourists across Walton County beaches were in for quite a scare Friday afternoon. Many people saw the grim reaper or Florida Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder.

Uhlfelder was out protesting Walton County's beaches with a film crew along for the ride. The man behind the costume says he feels compelled to urge beach goers to think twice.

"People are gonna get hurt,” said Uhlfelder. “And what's what I'm here for. I wish I didn't have to do this but nobody else is doing it."

Uhlfelder says he loves the beaches, but believes they should be empty for the foreseeable future. He is also leading efforts to make all Florida beaches public and do away with privately owned beaches.

Get the full story in the video above.