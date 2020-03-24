Grassroots Girl Scout mask making movement

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a rush on face masks leaving them hard to find. This reality is giving rise to a new local grassroots movement driven by Girl Scouts and their leaders.

Girl Scout troop leader Jennifer Obritsch sent out a email and Facebook post to solicit help.



"So far we have quite a few leaders ready to help and I had quite a few girls requesting it before I even sent the email out," Obritsch said.

The first phase of help centers in Spanish Springs where at least 25 girl scouts are learning how to make these masks.

Obritsch is giving girl scouts mask making instructions.

"They're going to go to hopefully local home health aids, but I don't have a specific place yet."

If you would like to a girl scout made mask or would like to get some email help@gssn.com.

