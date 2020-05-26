Grants help local health center during pandemic

Providing healthcare relief.

One local hospital is getting a boost with local grants.

"Covid felt like it came so quickly," said Sharon Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer for Northern Nevada HOPES.

That's why she said they had to take charge early.

"The adaptation to providing services in a brand new way had to happen very quickly," Chamberlain added.

That includes moving their behavioral health and psychiatry department online and seeing about 20 new patients every week.

"We have a lot of new patients establishing care because they can't get it anywhere else," Chamberlain explained. "So they're reaching out to HOPES and we're getting them in for their first appointments."

It's something they couldn't have done without the grants they've received from local foundations.

"We've gotten support from community foundations that are local right here in our community that immediately became responsive to the needs not just us but around the community," said Chamberlain.

The grants of $70,000 is going towards IT equipment, PPE and helping them structure the telehealth process for around the clock care.

"We have about 60 staff members working from home, these grants have been so invaluable in helping us move forward," explained Chamberlain. "People still need their standard ongoing care for their chronic conditions or if they get a cold and they're just not feeling well, they need a place to access services and we're proud to continue to offer that in our community."

